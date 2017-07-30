Winnipeg Sprays For Elm Bark Beetles Tomorrow

WINNIPEG, MB – The beetle battle gets up and running again starting tomorrow, as the City of Winnipeg will be spraying for Elm Bark Beetles.

The beetles are the carriers of Dutch Elm Disease (DED).

Weather permitting, the City will spray in the Chalmers, Glen Elm, Luxton, St. John’s Park, Kildonan Park, and Seven Oaks areas.

Spraying will take place between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The City says treatment will be conducted using Pyrate 480 EC – Chlorpyrifos – a chemical product, which is sprayed from portable sprayers directly onto the lower 50 centimetres of the tree trunk.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News