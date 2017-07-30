Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Sprays For Elm Bark Beetles Tomorrow

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 30th at 7:38pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The beetle battle gets up and running again starting tomorrow, as the City of Winnipeg will be spraying for Elm Bark Beetles.

The beetles are the carriers of Dutch Elm Disease (DED).

Weather permitting, the City will spray in the Chalmers, Glen Elm, Luxton, St. John’s Park, Kildonan Park, and Seven Oaks areas.

Spraying will take place between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The City says treatment will be conducted using Pyrate 480 EC – Chlorpyrifos – a chemical product, which is sprayed from portable sprayers directly onto the lower 50 centimetres of the tree trunk.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Winnipeg Resuming Beetle Battle
Goldeyes Break Out, Wallop RedHawks
Photos From Day 2 At The Canada Games
Winnipeg Property Crime Prevention Tip

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.