Winnipeg Sprays For Beetles Next Week

Spencer Fernando
Posted: June 30th at 1:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg will be spraying next week to control the spread of Elm Bark Beetles.

Weather permitting, the spraying will take place in St. Vital Perimeter South. Additionally, there will be spraying on school properties in the following school divisions: River East-Transcona, Seven Oaks, St. James-Assiniboia, and Winnipeg (north of the Assiniboine River only).

Spraying will take place Monday to Friday, between 5:30 am and 4:40 pm. Spraying for the beetles will continue until the fall.

The City is using Pyrate 480 EC to combat the beetles.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

