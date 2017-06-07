Where Winnipeg Is Spraying Tonight

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is spraying in the following locations tonight as part of the efforts to rid the city of forest tent caterpillars:

Insect Management Area 31 (Crescentwood, North River Heights, Wellington Crescent).

Insect Management Area 33 (Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview) and begin treatment in 32 (Earl Grey, Ebby Wentworth, Grant Park, McMillan, Rockwood, Roslyn).

Spraying will start at 9:30 PM tonight.

If there is significant rainfall, or winds greater than 20 km/hr spraying will not take place.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News