Where Winnipeg Is Spraying Tonight
WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is spraying in the following locations tonight as part of the efforts to rid the city of forest tent caterpillars:
- Insect Management Area 31 (Crescentwood, North River Heights, Wellington Crescent).
- Insect Management Area 33 (Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview) and begin treatment in 32 (Earl Grey, Ebby Wentworth, Grant Park, McMillan, Rockwood, Roslyn).
Spraying will start at 9:30 PM tonight.
If there is significant rainfall, or winds greater than 20 km/hr spraying will not take place.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Centra Winnipeg is dripping with cancerworms
Can’t go in the back yard and parking in front is also lots of worms
WHEN is SPRAYING being done
Victor street
Between Ellie and st Matthew