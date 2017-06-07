Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Where Winnipeg Is Spraying Tonight

Spencer Fernando
Posted: June 7th at 6:38pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is spraying in the following locations tonight as part of the efforts to rid the city of forest tent caterpillars:

  • Insect Management Area 31 (Crescentwood, North River Heights, Wellington Crescent).
  • Insect Management Area 33 (Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview) and begin treatment in 32 (Earl Grey, Ebby Wentworth, Grant Park, McMillan, Rockwood, Roslyn).

Spraying will start at 9:30 PM tonight.

If there is significant rainfall, or winds greater than 20 km/hr spraying will not take place.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Find Out Where Winnipeg Sprays Tonight
Winnipeg Sprays For Caterpillars Tonight
Winnipeg Losing Sears In Garden City
New Affordable Housing Opening In Winnipeg

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.