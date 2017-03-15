Winnipeg Spence Street Shooting Victim Identified

Andrew McCrea
Posted: March 15th at 5:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified a recent homicide victim.

Shania Chanel Chartrand, 21, was gunned down in Winnipeg’s Colony neighbourhood.

It happened Sunday night around 10:10pm in the 200-block of Spence Street.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot heard in the area.

Chartrand was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she passed away.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not revealed any suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts

1 Comment

  • Dave says:
    March 15, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    What’s going on in Winnipeg. Hearing the news about shootings and stabbing is not good . Where are the leaders ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.