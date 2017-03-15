Winnipeg Spence Street Shooting Victim Identified

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified a recent homicide victim.

Shania Chanel Chartrand, 21, was gunned down in Winnipeg’s Colony neighbourhood.

It happened Sunday night around 10:10pm in the 200-block of Spence Street.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot heard in the area.

Chartrand was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she passed away.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not revealed any suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook