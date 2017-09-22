Winnipeg & Southeast Manitoba Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Here are all the areas covered by the watch:

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Prov. Park, Pine Falls, Winnipeg, Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman, Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands, Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest, Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer, Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa.

Environment Canada says the storm could produce strong wind gusts and large hail.

Thunderstorms started this morning in Western Manitoba, and could move through the Red River Valley and eastern Manitoba into the evening, getting more severe as the storm moves eastward.

The thunderstorm threat will end late this evening as the system moves into Ontario.

