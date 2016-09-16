Single game Moose tickets on sale tomorrow

Single game tickets for the Manitoba Moose’s 2016-17 regular season go on sale Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets to all 38 regular season Moose home games at the MTS Centre will be available through the MTS Centre Box Office, online at moosehockey.com/tickets, as well as online or over the phone through Ticketmaster. Single game tickets may be purchased for $21, $26 and $31 (plus applicable fees and taxes).

The Moose get their home schedule rolling Tuesday, Oct. 18 when they host the Bakersfield Condors. Additional key dates on the Moose calendar include Star Wars Day (Dec. 3), Mini Bobblehead Giveaways (Jan. 1, April 7), Retro Jersey Day (March 12) and Firefighter Appreciation Jersey Day (Jan. 15). To view the full promotional schedule, click here.

Mini packs and full season seats are still available for purchase. Guarantee your seat for all 38 home games or find the mini pack option that works for you. For more details on mini pack options and the benefits of becoming a season seat holder, visit moosehockey.com.

– MANITOBA MOOSE