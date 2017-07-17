Winnipeg Signs JC Lipon

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Jets have signed a one year contract with forward JC Lipon worth $650,000.

Lipon played 71 games for the Manitoba Moose last year, racking up 12 goals and 18 assists, alongside 129 penalty minutes.

Lipon played in nine games for the Jets in 2015-2016, tallying 5 assists.

In 263 total games with the Moose and St. John’s IceCaps, Lipon has 39 goals, 89 assists, and 515 penalty minutes.

The Jets drafted Lipon in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News