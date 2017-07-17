Winnipeg Signs Catcher DeVinny

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed catcher Tanner DeVinny.

DeVinny has played in three games earlier this season for the Sioux Falls Canaries. He recently finished his senior year at the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Alabama), where he hit .206 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 48 games for the Crimson Tide.

DeVinny – a switch-hitter – led his team with a .398 on-base percentage.

Additionally, Goldeyes have released catcher Hunter Dolshun.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News