Winnipeg Signs Brady

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed Patrick Brady – a versatile infielder/outfielder.

Brady will play in Sunday’s game vs the Kansas City T-Bones – his former team.

So far, Brady has hit .231 with one home run, and eight RBI’s in 28 games with the T-Bones.

The 29-year-old Brady played college ball with Bellarmine College in Louisville Kentucky. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 48th round in 2010.

For his career, Brady has hit .254 with 33 home runs and 178 RBI’s in 441 games.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News