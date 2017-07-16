banner20

Winnipeg Signs Brady

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 16th at 6:00pm goldeyes, Featured, BASEBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed Patrick Brady – a versatile infielder/outfielder.

Brady will play in Sunday’s game vs the Kansas City T-Bones – his former team.

So far, Brady has hit .231 with one home run, and eight RBI’s in 28 games with the T-Bones.

The 29-year-old Brady played college ball with Bellarmine College in Louisville Kentucky. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 48th round in 2010.

For his career, Brady has hit .254 with 33 home runs and 178 RBI’s in 441 games.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Goldeyes Win Sixth Straight in Bizarre Finish
Four Winnipeg Goldeyes On All-Star Team
Goldeyes Lose Second Straight in Wichita
Goldeyes Shut Out and Sweep Canaries

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.