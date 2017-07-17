banner20

Winnipeg Shortstop Sohn Is Batter Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Goldeyes shortstop Andrew Sohn has been named American Association Batter of the Week for July 10-16.

Last week, Sohn hit .423 with 11 runs scored, three home runs, 10 RBI’s, six walks, and five stolen bases.

He had home runs in three straight games, and had six hits and seven RBI in the historic 14-inning Goldeyes win vs Kansas City.

So far this year, Sohn is hitting .316, with seven home runs and 27 RBI’s. He is third in the American Association in runs scored, and third in stolen bases.

Spencer Fernando

