banner20

Winnipeg Sex Offender Back In Custody

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A convicted sex offender in Winnipeg is back behind bars.

James Jasper was released from custody on December 16th, 2016.

He was given lifetime conditions banning him from parks, playgrounds, daycares, or anywhere else children may be present.

Jasper was also ordered not to possess a cellphone.

Winnipeg police spotted the sex offender at an address nearby a daycare Tuesday.

Jasper was arrested and searched with police seizing a smartphone.

He remains behind bars at the Provincial Remand Centre in Winnipeg.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police

Tags: , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
NOTICE: High Risk Sex Offender Expected To Reside In Winnipeg
WANTED by Winnipeg Police – NOV 1st
Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 31st
Winnipeg Airports Authority Posts Q3 Results

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.