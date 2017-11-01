Winnipeg Sex Offender Back In Custody

WINNIPEG, MB. — A convicted sex offender in Winnipeg is back behind bars.

James Jasper was released from custody on December 16th, 2016.

He was given lifetime conditions banning him from parks, playgrounds, daycares, or anywhere else children may be present.

Jasper was also ordered not to possess a cellphone.

Winnipeg police spotted the sex offender at an address nearby a daycare Tuesday.

Jasper was arrested and searched with police seizing a smartphone.

He remains behind bars at the Provincial Remand Centre in Winnipeg.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police