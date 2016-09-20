banner20
Serious crash closes William Clement Parkway

Posted on Tue, September 20, 2016 at 4:00pm by in Featured, NEWS with No Comments on Serious crash closes William Clement Parkway

A serious crash shut down the William Clement Parkway south of the Assiniboine River.

It happened around 9:30am Tuesday on the high-speed road between Grant and Roblin.

Witnesses tell MyToba.ca it looks like an SUV drove into the back of and under a semi.

The vehicle appears crushed in photos taken by witnesses.

A dump truck also appears to have crushed the back end of the SUV.

It ended up perpendicular to the other vehicles.

Police say there were no reports of anyone being sent to hospital.

No word on any charges.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

Photos courtesy Lori Lucas, Keith Place, Rachel Ashley, Nick Kelly (Facebook)

