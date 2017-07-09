Winnipeg Serial Newspaper Box Vandal Caught

WINNIPEG, MB. — A newspaper vending box vandal has been arrested.

Winnipeg police began investigating the rash of vandalism in April.

The suspect damaged 25 boxes between then and now.

He would steal cash from the boxes. Total damage exceeds $10,000.

The accused was caught in the act Friday night around 9:30pm at Main Street and Matheson Avenue.

David Curtis Fidler, 27, is facing a slew of charges, including:

25 counts of Mischief Under $5,000

Theft Under $5,000

Possess Break & Enter Tools

Possess Property Obtained by Crime

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fidler remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File