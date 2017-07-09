Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Serial Newspaper Box Vandal Caught

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 9th at 10:00am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A newspaper vending box vandal has been arrested.

Winnipeg police began investigating the rash of vandalism in April.

The suspect damaged 25 boxes between then and now.

He would steal cash from the boxes. Total damage exceeds $10,000.

The accused was caught in the act Friday night around 9:30pm at Main Street and Matheson Avenue.

David Curtis Fidler, 27, is facing a slew of charges, including:

  • 25 counts of Mischief Under $5,000
  • Theft Under $5,000
  • Possess Break & Enter Tools
  • Possess Property Obtained by Crime
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fidler remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
