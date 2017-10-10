Winnipeg Serial Lotto Thief Caught

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 5 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A St. George, Manitoba man is facing charges for dozens of thefts from Winnipeg stores.

Lottery tickets were stolen from various convenience stores, gas stations, and other small business around Winnipeg.

The thefts occurred March 21st and August 15th, 2017.

Winnipeg police say the suspect would distract the clerk before making off with sleeves of lotto tickets.

The Major Crimes Unit arrested the accused from a home in St. George, Manitoba on Monday.

Jonathan Roy Fitzsimmons, 29, has been charged with Robbery, Possess Weapon, and 32 counts of Theft Under $5000.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Man Takes Lotto Tickets, Purse
Former Jets Owner, Michael Gobuty, Inducted Into Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame
Penalties Total More Than $48,000 for Two Manitoba Businesses
Manitoba’s Premier Kids Talent Show Accepting Auditions

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.