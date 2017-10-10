Winnipeg Serial Lotto Thief Caught

WINNIPEG, MB. — A St. George, Manitoba man is facing charges for dozens of thefts from Winnipeg stores.

Lottery tickets were stolen from various convenience stores, gas stations, and other small business around Winnipeg.

The thefts occurred March 21st and August 15th, 2017.

Winnipeg police say the suspect would distract the clerk before making off with sleeves of lotto tickets.

The Major Crimes Unit arrested the accused from a home in St. George, Manitoba on Monday.

Jonathan Roy Fitzsimmons, 29, has been charged with Robbery, Possess Weapon, and 32 counts of Theft Under $5000.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File