Winnipeg Senior ID’d In Fatal Hit & Run

Winnipeg Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — A senior citizen is accused of a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

It happened nearly a year ago around 12:10pm on August 15th, 2016 in the 900-block of Jefferson Avenue.

Sharon Strong, 58, was walking in a parking lot when she was plowed down by a Toyota Camry.

The victim was left dying there with critical injuries.

She later died in hospital.

An investigation by the Central Traffic Collision Investigation Unit has been ongoing since.

Winnipeg police caught up with a 70-year-old woman suspected of driving the Camry.

She has been charged with Drive Careless Cause Death.

The senior was released on a promise to appear.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

