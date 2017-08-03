Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg: Have You Seen This Stolen Tricycle?

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 3rd

WINNIPEG, MB. — Have you seen this tricycle?

It was stolen from a home in Winnipeg’s Amber Trails during the night of July 20th.

Winnipeg police say the specialized tricycle was custom built for its owner, who is mobility-impaired.

The suspect stole it from the homeowner’s garage.

The tricycle is described as black and it had an orange flag on it.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Unit are asking anyone who may have knowledge as to the whereabouts of this tricycle to contact them at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

