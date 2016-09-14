Second suspect arrested for 2014 homicide
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in a fatal beating from over two years ago.
It happened just before noon back on May 30th, 2014 in the 600-block of Century Street.
The victim, 31-year-old Wayne Michael Harper, had been sleeping there when a group of people he knew came across him.
They began assaulting him, causing critical injuries all over Harper’s body before fleeing.
A passer-by found the victim and called for help.
Harper was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators tracked down the first suspect on December 21st, 2014.
39-year-old Oliver James Okemow was charged with Manslaughter.
A second suspect who was at large turned himself into police on Tuesday.
51-year-old Lionel Branconnier is also facing a Manslaughter charge.
He remains behind bars.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca