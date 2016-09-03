Romanski drives in five, Fish rip RedHawks

Winnipeg Goldeyes rightfielder Josh Romanski has had a great season. But he hasn’t had a better game than he had on Friday night.

Romanski went three-for-five with a double, three runs scored and five runs batted in as he led the Goldeyes to a 16-6 shellacking of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

Romanski, who is now hitting .304 this season, led a 16-hit attack as the Fish built leads of 7-1 and 9-4 and then scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn a win into a rout.

“Coming off such a deflating loss in St. Paul on Thursday and obviously being in a must-win situation, to come out and perform the way they did, it was certainly enjoyable to watch,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“The offence was the whole story today. It was just a really good night. A lot of hits, took some walks, some important hits to drive in runs, and we got contributions from everyone in the order today. It was a great offensive game. We’ve been scuffling for 10 days, almost two weeks offensively. It was tough for us to string together two or three quality at-bats in a row, but today, we were able to do it. Josh had five RBIs. Carlton Tanabe had a big day. Willie Cabrera had a big day. Just a lot of guys coming through with some big hits, driving in some runs. I thought we ran the bases really well today, too.”

With the win, the Goldeyes are now 56-41 on the season and 27-20 at home (they finished the season 29-21 on the road). The Fish are 35-19 in their last 54 games (they were 21-22 on July 3) and with three games remaining in the season they are a half-game ahead of defending American Association champion Laredo in the Wild Card hunt. Laredo is 55-41 and beat Wichita 10-4 last night. The Goldeyes have to match any Lemurs’ wins over the final three days of the season to make the playoffs.

The Goldeyes remained in second place in the American Association’s North Division, now three back of the first-place St. Paul (59-38).

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Reggie Abercrombie drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Romanski lined a single to centre to drive in Abercrombie with the tying run. David Rohm singled, extending his hitting streak to 13 games and tying a career-high set earlier this season, and then Casio Grider beat out a sacrifice attempt to load the bases. Wes Darvill drove in Romanski with the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice and Carlton Tanabe followed with a single to score Rohm to give the Fish a 3-1 lead and then never looked back.

The Goldeyes put it away in the bottom of the third with four runs and then had a seven-run eighth to pad their stats.

Willie Cabrera went two-for-four with a two-run homer, three runs scored and three RBI. Cabrera’s home run was a no doubter that hit the light pole in left and deflected across Waterfront Drive to the river.

Rohm went three-for-five with three runs scored and an RBI and is now leading the Goldeyes in batting with a .340 average.

Grider went two-for-four with an RBI. Darvill was two-for-five with a run scored and two RBI. And Tanabe had one of his best games of the season, going three-for-five with a run scored and three driven in.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (10-6, 4.70 ERA) earned the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits in five innings. Will Solomon (6-3, 5.15 ERA) started and took the loss for the RedHawks. Solomon allowed seven earned runs on seven hits in two and one-third innings.

Game two of this four-game season-ending series will be played Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Duke von Schamann (8-7, 4.78 ERA) will head to the mound for Winnipeg while Tyler Alexander (12-4, 3.05 ERA) will get the start for Fargo.

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca

Photos by Dan LeMoal, Tara Miller