Rohm, Cabrera named American Association all-stars

WINNIPEG — Willie Cabrera was acquired from the Joplin Blasters on July 7 and turned the Winnipeg Goldeyes into a playoff contender.

David Rohm was the Most Valuable Player in July’s All-Star game ad has been the Goldeyes leading hitter for almost the entire season.

Because of their tremendous campaigns this season, Rohm and Cabrera have been named to the 2016 American Association All-Star Team.

The All-Star team is comprised of players from all 12 American Association clubs, and was determined by the league’s field managers and media representatives. Both Cabrera and Rohm also represented the Goldeyes in the American Association All-Star Game on August 2nd at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Since Cabrera arrived from Joplin, the Goldeyes have gone 34-19. The were 21-22 before he arrived. As a result, the Goldeyes have a half-game lead over the defending A.A. champion Laredo Lemurs in the Wild Card race. After Friday night’s game with fargo, there will be only three games left in the season.

Between Winnipeg and Joplin, Cabrera is tied for ninth in the American Association in batting average (.313), tied for 10th in home runs (16), and second in RBI (73). The product of Los Angeles has hit safely in 60 of 86 games while posting multiple hits in 28 contests. On August 4th at Gary, Cabrera played the 1,000th game of his 11-year professional career. The 30-year-old Cabrera has the second most RBI in the American Association (250) since first joining the league in 2012.

Rohm ranks fourth in the league with a .336 batting average and is currently in the lead to win the Goldeyes’ Tear the Cover off the Ball Trophy presented by the University of Winnipeg to the Goldeyes leading hitter. He is also tied for fifth in the American Association with 70 RBI. Rohm, who hails from Fresno, Cal., had hit safely in 12-straight games heading into Friday night’s tilt with Fargo. It’s his third streak of double digit games this season.

Rohm opened the year with a 10-game hit streak, then had a 13-game streak in June. Rohm has seen significant time this year at both first base and right field. Rohm captured All-Star Game MVP honours during the league’s mid-summer classic with two hits, two RBI, and a stolen base. The 26-year-old has hit safely in 71 of 94 games, and leads the Goldeyes with 35 multi-hit performances.

Two former Goldeyes, catcher Luis Alen and third baseman Josh Mazzola were also named to the team.

2016 American Association All-Star Team

Catcher – Luis Alen, Lincoln Saltdogs

First Base – David Rohm, Winnipeg Goldeyes

Second Base – Brett Wiley, Kansas City T-Bones

Third Base – Josh Mazzola, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

Shortstop – Nate Samson, Sioux City Explorers

Outfield – Willie Cabrera, Winnipeg Goldeyes

Outfield – Alonzo Harris, St. Paul Saints

Outfield – Keury de la Cruz, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

Designated Hitter – Curt Smith, Lincoln Saltdogs

Player of the Year – Nate Samson (shortstop), Sioux City Explorers

Pitcher of the Year – Lindsey Caughel, Lincoln Saltdogs

Relief Pitcher of the Year – Ryan Rodebaugh, St. Paul Saints

Defensive Player of the Year – Jose Gonzalez (catcher), Gary SouthShore RailCats

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca

Photo by Jeff Miller