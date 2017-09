WINNIPEG, MB – A former Winnipeg high school football player will be getting his lost team ring back.

The Oak Park Raiders ring was found recently on a Florida beach after Hurricane Irma. Treasure hunter Tom Shay emailed the school after finding the ring and he says he’ll be sending it back to Winnipeg to its rightful owner.

The ring was found about a kilometer away from where it was lost about four years ago.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File