Winnipeg Rifles lose to Regina

Two weeks ago, the Regina Thunder stormed into Investors Group Field and trounced the Winnipeg Rifles 58-6.

This Saturday night in Regina, the Rifles were better, but still not good enough.

This time, the Thunder rushed for 306 yards – 154 and two touchdowns from Victor St. Pierre-Laviolette – and beat the Rifles 43-29 in front of a full house of about 1,500 at Leibel Field in Regina.

The Thunder was in control of this one in every quarter, Regina led 14-7 after the opening quarter, 29-14 at halftime and 36-21 heading into the fourth quarter. It was also penalty-filled affair in which both teams were flagged a total of 19 times for 406 yards.

With the loss, the Rifles dropped both games of the back-to-back season series with Regina and fell to 1-3-0 on the season, tied with the Edmonton Huskies for fourth in the Prairie Junior Football Conference. With the win, the Thunder improved to 3-1 and moved into second place behind the first place 4-0 Calgary Colts.

While St. Pierre-Laviolette led the Thunder on the ground, his teammate, Ethan Hautz rushed for another 129 yards and a touchdown,

Regina quarterback Sawyer Buettner completed 18 of 27 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Kris Calcutt led all Thunder receivers with 113 yards Teammate Levi Paul caught only two passes for 11 yards, but both were for touchdowns. Calcutt also kicked a pair of field goals.

The Rifles have next weekend off and then, on Saturday, Sept. 17, they’ll face the BJJHL’s 0-6-0 Valley Huskers and then they’ll play a PJFC regular season game against the 1-3-0 Edmonton Huskies at Investors Group Field.

