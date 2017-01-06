Winnipeg RHA Closing St. Mary’s QuickCare Clinic

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is closing the QuickCare Clinic at 17 St. Mary’s Road.

The clinic will be closed after January 27.

The staff of the St. Mary’s clinic will work at the other clinics in Winnipeg.

“Redeploying staff to the remaining five QuickCare Clinic locations will stabilize staffing for Winnipeggers who need access to non-urgent health services in their communities,” said Jeanette Edwards from the WRHA.

The WRHA says they have had difficulty finding enough nurse practitioners to fill all six QuickCare Clinics throughout the city.

“It has been clear for some time that a change needed to be made in order to best serve Winnipeggers accessing QuickCare Clinics,” said Edwards. “It has been challenging to recruit sufficient numbers of nurse practitioners to staff six clinics which has resulted in closures and inconsistency of access.

The Vermillion Road and Dakota Avenue QuickCare Clinics continue to provide service in French.

QuickCare Clinics are run by a team consisting of nurse practitioners, nurses, and admin staff. Walk-ins and phone appointments are accepted.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News