WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg will be resuming the Elm Bark Beetle Control program.

The beetle battle will get underway on July 24, 2017 – weather permitting.

The program helps stop the spread of Elm Bark Beetles – the carriers of Dutch Elm Disease.

Spraying will take place in St. Vital Perimeter South, Chalmers & Glen Elm between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm on Monday.

The program will continue until the fall.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News