Winnipeg Restaurant Using Facebook For Good

WINNIPEG, MB — A Winnipeg restaurant that was the subject of a bomb threat says it wants to use its Facebook page for good.

The Chicken Chef on Portage Avenue by the Perimeter Highway made a post about protestors shutting down the Trans-Canada Highway earlier in the day.

A bomb threat was called in back on December 5th during the dinner rush after fighting in the comment section became overheated.

“We really want it to be a two-way channel where we can show what life in this restaurant is like,” says owner Lori Lucas.

The restaurant has been in the news before, but it was for their efforts to feed more than 1,000 fried chicken dinners to Winnipeg’s homeless over two summers.

“With over 3,000 likes, it’s been a learning curve and we really pulled back from posting anything after the bomb scare.”

Lucas tells MyToba.ca they decided to crack down on those comment sections and clean up some of the negative postings.

“We don’t want to get political. We were hurt our restaurant was empty when the highway was closed. Our staff lose income from tips.”

She says they’re going to double-down on their efforts to do good in the community and their first effort is to raise money for the 2017 Ride for Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation.

“Ryan Thorgilsson (Chicken Chef’s Vice President) is riding in it and he’ll work for a day in whichever restaurant raises the most money for him.”

On Wednesday, Lucas and her manager Kristy Normandeau have decided to do the prank caller one better.

The women will donate 100 per cent of their tips from 10:00am until 4:00pm and $5.00 from every large pizza will be given to Thorgilsson’s cause.

And if their location wins?

“We’ll have updates of Ryan working here throughout the day. It’s the perfect way for us to show what life in this restaurant is like.”

You can find information about Thorgilsson’s Ride for Children’s Rehabilitation here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

File photo by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea