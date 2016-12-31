Winnipeg Residential Parking Ban Lifted

December 31st, 2016

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Just in time for the new year, the Residential Parking Ban has been lifted.

The City of Winnipeg is thanking all Winnipeggers for their cooperation during the ban.

Please note that the Annual Snow Route Parking Ban remains in effect daily from 2:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. until March 1.

Crews will return to any streets that were missed in previous snow clearing. If you crews return to your street, you are encourage to move your vehicle, but no additional parking restrictions will be imposed.

