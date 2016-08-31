Winnipeg researcher given $2.8 Million

St. Boniface Hospital Executive Director of Research Dr. Grant Pierce (Principal Investigator, Cell Biology; Professor of Physiology & Pathophysiology, University of Manitoba) is receiving $2,806,392 over seven years for his work on Dietary Flaxseed as a Nutritional Intervention for Cardiovascular Disease.

Current drugs used to control hypertension are costly, can induce unwanted side-effects and they are not always effective in controlling blood pressure (BP) in all hypertensive patients. Having a food that will control BP represents a less expensive intervention than drugs. In the Foundation grant, Pierce and his team will continue our research with an on-going CIHR clinical trial to determine if flaxseed will lower BP in patients with high BP but without secondary disease, and also study if flaxseed can delay or reduce the need for anti-hypertensive drugs.

Also, Dr. Lorrie Kirshenbaum, Principal Investigator of Cardiac Gene Biology at the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, and Director of Research Development, Professor, Physiology & Pathophysiology, U of M is receiving $3,286,318 over seven years for his study on regulation of programmed cell death in the heart following a heart attack.

