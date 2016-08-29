Red River College classes back in session

WINNIPEG — Summer vacation is over, at least for some post-secondary students.

Red River College classes resumed Monday.

University of Manitoba and Winnipeg classes return on Tuesday, September 6th.

The college says they don’t have a concrete number on the amount of students enrolled this year.

That information will be available in a few weeks after the logistics of the new school year are sorted out.

A list of important dates for RRC students is available here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca