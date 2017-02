WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Jets have re-assigned defenceman Julian Melchiori to the Manitoba Moose.

The 25-year-old Melchiori has played in four games for the Jets, and 25 for the Moose, racking up 2 goals, 4 assists, and 16 penalty minutes.

Winnipeg picked Melchiori in the third round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Through his career, Melchiori has a combined 38 points in 16 NHL/266 AHL games.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News