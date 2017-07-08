banner20

Winnipeg Pursuit leads to Multiple Charges

Kevin Klein
WINNIPEG, MB. – A 26-year-old is facing several charges after a Winnipeg police chase that ended in a field.

Last evening around 9:30 p.m. police attempted to pull over a Dodge truck that had previously been reported disobeying traffic control devices. A short pursuit began but was subsequently aborted when conditions became unsafe.

Police did use a spike belt which slowed the vehicle, however, during the chase, the vehicle collided with a vehicle causing minimal damage and no injuries. The driver also collided with a Winnipeg Police cruiser causing minor damage. One officer received medical treatment.

The vehicle finally became stuck in a field near Lagimodiere Blvd. and Grassie Blvd.

Police said three adults were taken into custody and one 26-year-old male will be charged with the following offences;

– Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon x 2
– Possess Property Obtained by Crime
– Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle
– Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer
– Possess Break In Instruments
– Drive While Disqualified
– Fail to Comply – Recognizance

