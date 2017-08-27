Winnipeg Prowler Behind Bars
WINNIPEG, MB. — A 38-year-old Selkirk man is facing charges after Winnipeg police saw him prowling through yards.
It happened Saturday morning around 8:20am near Dawson Road and Marion Street.
About 10 minutes later, police stopped him in the 200-block of Goulet Street for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.
He lied about who he was, but police soon determined the suspect had two outstanding arrest warrants.
The accused was also breaching court orders.
He was searched and police recovered break-in tools such as a headlamp, razor blade, vise-grips, wire cutters, and bolt cutters along with some meth.
Tyler Perry David Gauthier is facing a slew of charges including:
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of Scheduled Substance (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Break-in Instruments
- Public Mischief
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Operate a bicycle on a sidewalk with a rear wheel diameter larger than 410 mm (Highway Traffic Act)
- Two counts of Warrant – Fail to Comply with Probation Order
- Four counts of Warrant – Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Gauthier remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File