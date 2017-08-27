Winnipeg Prowler Behind Bars

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 38-year-old Selkirk man is facing charges after Winnipeg police saw him prowling through yards.

It happened Saturday morning around 8:20am near Dawson Road and Marion Street.

About 10 minutes later, police stopped him in the 200-block of Goulet Street for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.

He lied about who he was, but police soon determined the suspect had two outstanding arrest warrants.

The accused was also breaching court orders.

He was searched and police recovered break-in tools such as a headlamp, razor blade, vise-grips, wire cutters, and bolt cutters along with some meth.

Tyler Perry David Gauthier is facing a slew of charges including:

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of Scheduled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Public Mischief

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Operate a bicycle on a sidewalk with a rear wheel diameter larger than 410 mm (Highway Traffic Act)

Two counts of Warrant – Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Four counts of Warrant – Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Gauthier remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File