Winnipeg Property Crime Prevention Tip

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is sharing tips on how to prevent property crime, and increase your chances of getting your stuff back if it’s stolen. Check out the tips below:

Recording the serial numbers and take photographs of valuables within your home is highly recommended. These recordings should then be stored in a safe location. This can greatly assist in identifying ownership of items that are turned into your local police department or recovered at a pawn shop.

Bicycles should not be left unattended, even if they are on your property in a perceived safe area. Please secure them with a bike lock or store them inside when not in use.

Increasing the visibility of your home can decrease the likelihood of property crime. Using strategies such as employing motion sensor lighting, trimming bushes, and decluttering can be effective.

Always lock your vehicle doors, especially at night, and don’t leave anything of value visible inside your vehicle.

If you are going to be away from your home for an extended period of time, consider asking a trusted person to help prevent your home from appearing vacant. Things such as overloaded mail box, garbage not pushed out on garbage days, sedentary vehicles, and other general maintenance items can be tell-tale signs of an empty house.

