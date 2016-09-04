Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre holds walk for wildlife

Love animals? The Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre (PWRC) is asking you to walk for them.

On September 24 at St. Vital Park, individuals or teams can walk five km or run five or ten km to raise money for Manitoba’s injured and orphaned wildlife. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges and donations.

Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. on the day of the event. Warm-up yoga will be offered from 8:30 to 8:50 a.m., and the walk/run begins at 9. Refreshments, a pancake breakfast, and a meet-and-greet with the wildlife ambassadors will follow the walk. Please bring a yoga mat along for the warm-up if you’d like a better stretch.

PWRC is a non-profit organization whose main goal is to treat injured, sick and orphaned wildlife in Manitoba, and to successfully release them back into their natural habitat. PWRC also takes an active role in public education regarding wildlife issues, spreading awareness and appreciation for wildlife and environmental conservation.

You can register for the fourth annual Walk/Run for Wildlife online here.

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba Events

– Photo of PWRC Wildlife Ambassador by J.H. Moncrieff