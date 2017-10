WINNIPEG, MB – Another Winnipeg Sears is closing.

Earlier in the year, Sears announced the closure of the Garden City Sears, as part of 59 stores being closed across Canada.

Now, another 10 stores are going to be closing. Among them is the Polo Park location.

Over 1,000 Sears workers will lose their jobs as a result of the latest round of closings.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News