Winnipeg Police Warn of Tax Scam

WINNIPEG, MB – With tax season now here, Winnipeg Police are warning residents about the tax scam.

The scam is perpetrated by individuals sending emails, and leaving voice messages that claim to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Possible email instructions could including an attachment that asks you to enter or update some of your personal info.

Phone messages can say “There is a warrant out for your arrest because you owe CRA money press 1 to speak to an agent.” When you press 1, you are prompted to enter your personal info.

It is advised that individuals call CRA to confirm any information they have received, particularly when a request for money is involved.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News