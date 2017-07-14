banner20

Winnipeg Police Warn Public of Phone Scam

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are warning the public about a number of incidents involving telephone solicitation for “Winnipeg Fire Firefighters.”

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service advises they, and the United Firefighters of Winnipeg, do not solicit for donations.

Members of the public are encouraged not to engage these callers or provide payment in any form.

All incidents should be reported to police.

More information is available at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

