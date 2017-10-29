banner20

Winnipeg Police Warn Public About Fentanyl Blotters

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 29th, 2017 at 6:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are warning the public after they seized a number of fentanyl blotters.

Investigators assume there are others floating around the city.

They don’t believe they were intended for children, but the blotters do contain an image of a broom-riding witch which may be appealing to young people.

If you find one, Winnipeg police say you should call 911 right away and not touch it.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Police Service

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Lose Game And QB
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Roster For Today’s Game
Man Dies In Euclid Avenue Fire, Three Taken To Hospital
Winnipeg High School Hockey League Scores

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.