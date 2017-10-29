Winnipeg Police Warn Public About Fentanyl Blotters

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are warning the public after they seized a number of fentanyl blotters.

Investigators assume there are others floating around the city.

They don’t believe they were intended for children, but the blotters do contain an image of a broom-riding witch which may be appealing to young people.

If you find one, Winnipeg police say you should call 911 right away and not touch it.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Police Service