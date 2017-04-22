Winnipeg Police Warn Of Furnace Inspection Scam

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have received numerous complaints from homeowners concerning aggressive and potentially fraudulent sales practices for home heating systems.

The common theme is that a sales person will make cold-calls to random residences.

There may be one or two individuals, male or female.

These individuals may have uniforms with corporate logos as well as business identification.

The concern is that these individuals are attempting to gain access to the residence by stating that they are performing furnace inspections, or asking to check the operating status of the homeowner’s heating system.

Neither private companies, nor their employees, have any legal authority to enter a home to perform furnace inspections.

These individuals are sales people whose ultimate goal is to entice residents to make purchases of home heating products.

Manitoba Hydro staff will go door-to-door for various reasons.

Hydro employees carry official Manitoba Hydro identification with their name and photo and will not pressure homeowners to gain entry, even for inspections.

The public is reminded that they can deny entry to any individual that seems suspicious, and are asked to call police at 204-986-6222.

—MyToba News

Photo – File