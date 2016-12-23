Winnipeg Police Warn Of Counterfeit Gold

WINNIPEG, MB — The Winnipeg Police Service Pawn Unit became aware of a series of suspicious transactions that had occurred on November 30, 2016, at a number of pawn shops and gold buyers within the City of Winnipeg.

An investigation was undertaken, and as a result, it was determined that police in other Canadian cities were investigating similar incidents where a suspect pawned or sold counterfeit, one-ounce gold bars.

In Winnipeg, six bars were exchanged for an amount just less than $5,000.

The bars were bearing either Perth Mint or PAMP (Produits Artistiques Métaux Précieux Switzerland) stamps.

The bar and the packaging appear to be very high-quality counterfeits.

The Winnipeg Police Service is cautioning that anyone contemplating purchasing a similar bar to take extra steps to ensure their authenticity.

—MyToba News