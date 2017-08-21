Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Want Your Help With Stabbing

Winnipeg Police - Stabbing Investigation
Hal Anderson
Posted: August 21st at 10:43am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – If you were on Sargent Avenue late Friday night and saw a man struggling to stay on his feet, Winnipeg Police want to talk to you.

Officers were flagged down on Sargent near McMicken Street about 11:15 Friday night to help a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The cops believe the victim stumbled onto Sargent near Langside Street where he collapsed. He may have appeared intoxicated rather than injured. Investigators believe pedestrians and occupants of passing vehicles my have seen him.

The 18 year old victim remains in hospital.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Vehicle flips in Winnipeg’s West End
Police urge city to deny proposed nightclub
Find Out Where Winnipeg Is Spraying Next
Winnipeg Police Investigating Serious Stabbing

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.