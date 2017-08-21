Winnipeg Police Want Your Help With Stabbing

WINNIPEG, MB – If you were on Sargent Avenue late Friday night and saw a man struggling to stay on his feet, Winnipeg Police want to talk to you.

Officers were flagged down on Sargent near McMicken Street about 11:15 Friday night to help a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The cops believe the victim stumbled onto Sargent near Langside Street where he collapsed. He may have appeared intoxicated rather than injured. Investigators believe pedestrians and occupants of passing vehicles my have seen him.

The 18 year old victim remains in hospital.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File