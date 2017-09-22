Winnipeg Police Update On Fatal Hit And Run

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are ramping up their search for a vehicle in a fatal hit and run.

It happened back on May 21st around 3:15am in the 300-block of Cumberland Avenue.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the eastbound lane and left in critical condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Winnipeg police say the collision caused damage to the underside front-passenger bumper.

The damage would not have been visible without closer inspection.

Investigators have since surveyed all known grey-coloured 2003-2005 Honda Accords in Winnipeg.

They weren’t able to connect any of the vehicles to the killing.

Members of the auto industry are being asked to help police identify the vehicle.

Used parts stores and autobody repair shops who supplied a grey or silver-coloured 2003-2005 Honda Accord bumper shortly after May 21st are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the Central Traffic Unit at 204-986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File