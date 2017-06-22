Winnipeg & Police Strike Five Year Union Contract

WINNIPEG, MB. — A new five-year collective bargaining agreement is now in place for the members of the Winnipeg Police Association (WPA).

The announcement comes after overwhelming ratification by its 1,900 members and approval Wednesday by Winnipeg City Council.

This agreement provides for wages and benefits that recognize and reflect the unique and challenging job WPA members do every day to keep Winnipeg families safe.

It also presents a sustainable cost structure for the City of Winnipeg, as acknowledged by the Mayor and members of City Council.

“We are pleased to have successfully negotiated a fair agreement with the City of Winnipeg on behalf of our members, one that reflects the specific challenges of policing here in Winnipeg,” says WPA president Moe Sabourin.

“It is positive for our members to have the ratified agreement in place and approved by Council today.”

Sabourin also noted the agreement was described by Council Finance Chair, Scott Gillingham (St. James-Brooklands), and Mayor Brian Bowman as “sustainable.”

“We are pleased to see the Mayor and Council recognize that policing costs in Winnipeg are on a sustainable footing. This is a welcome change from the tone and language we have seen from the Mayor and some members of the Executive Policy Committee previously,” says Sabourin.

“I hope the focus can now turn toward tackling the increase in crime in Winnipeg, including the major increases in calls for service, and ensuring the Winnipeg Police Service has the resources needed to meet these challenges and keep Winnipeg families safe.”

—MyToba News

Photo – File