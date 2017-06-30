Winnipeg Police Share Canada Day Safety Info

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police Services are sharing event details and safety info ahead of Canada Day celebrations.

Here’s what they have to say:

Celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday are expected to draw record crowds across the country, and Winnipeg will be no different.

Events are being scheduled throughout the city, with key venues being Assiniboine Park, Osborne Village and The Forks.

The goal of the Winnipeg Police Service is to ensure a safe environment for everyone looking to enjoy the celebrations. We will have additional officers and resources deployed on July 1 and Winnipeggers can expect to see an increased police presence throughout the day and evening.

The Forks will be the hub for the largest Canada Day gathering in the city. With that in mind, here are a few points to keep in mind as you make your way downtown this Saturday:

– Parking will be at a premium in and around The Forks. Consider car-pooling with friends or family, walking or cycling, or taking public transit to help reduce congestion and delays.

– Following the fireworks display officers will be holding back vehicular traffic to allow pedestrians to safely clear the area first. If you are taking your vehicle to The Forks area, expect delays of a minimum of 30 minutes when leaving.

– Unless you are in a designated area, open liquor is prohibited. Please drink responsibly.

– ­Consider arranging a meeting place before you arrive, especially if there are young children involved. Very large crowds are expected, increasing the chances of become inadvertently separated from your group.

– Be aware of your surroundings. If something doesn’t look right flag down an officer and let them know, or call the police at 911 or (204) 986-6222.

Have a great Canada Day!

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News