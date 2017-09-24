banner20

Winnipeg Police Seize Weapons, Drugs, And Cash

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people are facing a slew of charges after Winnipeg police seized weapons, drugs, and cash.

It happened around midnight Saturday at a home in the 200-block of Good Street.

Winnipeg police were responding to a firearm-related incident. Inside, they seized:

  • A 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, ammunition, and a damaged serial number
  • Approximately 38-grams of meth (street value of $5,700)
  • 100 Hydromorphone 2-mg pills (street value of $500)
  • Approximately 1-gram of Cocaine (street value of $70)
  • An undisclosed amount of quantity of Canadian currency

St. Theresa Point’s Allan Michael James Wood, 26, has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
  • Three counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Three counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone
  • Possession of Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

A 25-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with:

  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Wood remains behind bars while the woman was released on a promise to appear.

