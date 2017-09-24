Winnipeg Police Seize Weapons, Drugs, And Cash

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people are facing a slew of charges after Winnipeg police seized weapons, drugs, and cash.

It happened around midnight Saturday at a home in the 200-block of Good Street.

Winnipeg police were responding to a firearm-related incident. Inside, they seized:

A 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, ammunition, and a damaged serial number

Approximately 38-grams of meth (street value of $5,700)

100 Hydromorphone 2-mg pills (street value of $500)

Approximately 1-gram of Cocaine (street value of $70)

An undisclosed amount of quantity of Canadian currency

St. Theresa Point’s Allan Michael James Wood, 26, has been charged with:

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Three counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Three counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone

Possession of Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

A 25-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine

Wood remains behind bars while the woman was released on a promise to appear.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File