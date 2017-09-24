Winnipeg Police Seize Weapons, Drugs, And Cash
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people are facing a slew of charges after Winnipeg police seized weapons, drugs, and cash.
It happened around midnight Saturday at a home in the 200-block of Good Street.
Winnipeg police were responding to a firearm-related incident. Inside, they seized:
- A 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, ammunition, and a damaged serial number
- Approximately 38-grams of meth (street value of $5,700)
- 100 Hydromorphone 2-mg pills (street value of $500)
- Approximately 1-gram of Cocaine (street value of $70)
- An undisclosed amount of quantity of Canadian currency
St. Theresa Point’s Allan Michael James Wood, 26, has been charged with:
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
- Three counts of Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Three counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone
- Possession of Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
A 25-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Hydromorphone
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Cocaine
Wood remains behind bars while the woman was released on a promise to appear.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File