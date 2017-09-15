Winnipeg Police Seize Shotgun, Machete, And Drugs
WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Kate Street.
At the residence, they found weapons, drugs, and currency.
Here’s what they seized:
– A sawed-off .410 bore shotgun with ammunition.
– A can of bear spray.
– A machete.
– 27.9 grams of methamphetamine (valued at approximately $4,000).
– An undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.
Three suspects were arrested, including one police have identified as being responsible for fraud-related distances earlier this year.
27-year-old Valentina Margaret Monkman has been charged with:
– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Alprazolam
– Possession of a Weapon (x3)
– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (x2)
– Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
– Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x6)
– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
– Use a Forged Document
– Possession of an Identity Document
– Identity Fraud – Intent to Gain Advantage
– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 (x2)
– Forgery
– Use a Forged Document (x2)
– Fraud under $5,000 (x2)
– Warrant (Break & Enter)
20-year-old Joseph Bernard Richard has been charged with:
– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
– Possession of a Weapon (x3)
– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
– Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
– Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x3)
– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
– Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x2)
– Warrant (Fail to Comply Sentence)
– Warrant (Fail to Attend Court – Recognizance)
Markus Jason Schinkel, a 47-year-old male of Winnipeg, has been charged with:
– Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine
– Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice
– Warrant (Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice)
– Warrant (Fail to Appear – Promise to Appear)
The suspects were taken into custody.
