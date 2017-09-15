Winnipeg Police Seize Shotgun, Machete, And Drugs

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Kate Street.

At the residence, they found weapons, drugs, and currency.

Here’s what they seized:

– A sawed-off .410 bore shotgun with ammunition.

– A can of bear spray.

– A machete.

– 27.9 grams of methamphetamine (valued at approximately $4,000).

– An undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

Three suspects were arrested, including one police have identified as being responsible for fraud-related distances earlier this year.

27-year-old Valentina Margaret Monkman has been charged with:

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Alprazolam

– Possession of a Weapon (x3)

– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (x2)

– Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

– Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x6)

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

– Use a Forged Document

– Possession of an Identity Document

– Identity Fraud – Intent to Gain Advantage

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 (x2)

– Forgery

– Use a Forged Document (x2)

– Fraud under $5,000 (x2)

– Warrant (Break & Enter)

20-year-old Joseph Bernard Richard has been charged with:

– Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

– Possession of a Weapon (x3)

– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

– Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x3)

– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

– Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

– Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x2)

– Warrant (Fail to Comply Sentence)

– Warrant (Fail to Attend Court – Recognizance)

Markus Jason Schinkel, a 47-year-old male of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

– Possession of Scheduled Substance – Methamphetamine

– Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice

– Warrant (Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice)

– Warrant (Fail to Appear – Promise to Appear)

The suspects were taken into custody.

-MyToba News