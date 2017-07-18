Winnipeg Police Seize Loaded 9mm, Meth & Coke On Pembina

WINNIPEG, MB – Around 6:15 pm on Monday, Winnipeg Police saw a suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Pembina Highway.

When police approached the vehicle and identified the driver, they found that he was prohibited from driving. They also noticed meth inside the car.

That’s not all.

A further search found money, 26.5 grams of coke, and a loaded 9mm Browning handgun.

Interestingly, the handgun was reported missing in 1981.

Police seized all those items.

The two occupants of the vehicle have been identified as 36-year-old Derreck Chad Maddock, and 26-year-old Victoria Lee Woods. They have been charged with the following crimes:

Maddock:

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm and numerous related firearms offences

Possession of Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possess Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

Drive Disqualified

And a number of breaches of court ordered conditions

Woods:

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm and numerous related firearms offences

Possession of Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance – Marihuana

Possess Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

And a number of breaches of court ordered conditions

