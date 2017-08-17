Winnipeg Police Seize A Gun, Cash & Drugs

WINNIPEG, MB – Three men have been arrested after the search of a Winnipeg house turned up a gun, cash and drugs. The home is in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue. Here’s what was seized…

• .357 Magnum revolver, loaded with six live rounds

• $685 cash

• 7.3 ounces of Cocaine

• 2.25 grams of Crack Cocaine

• 1.8 grams of Cocaine

• Addition items used for drug trafficking

The firearm seized was previously reported stolen to Calgary Police.

33 year old Derek James Funk has been detained in custody. A 30 year old female and 33 year old man have been released on a Promise to Appear.