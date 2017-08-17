Winnipeg Police Seize A Gun, Cash & Drugs

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 17th at 7:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Three men have been arrested after the search of a Winnipeg house turned up a gun, cash and drugs. The home is in the 300 block of Poplar Avenue. Here’s what was seized…

• .357 Magnum revolver, loaded with six live rounds
• $685 cash
• 7.3 ounces of Cocaine
• 2.25 grams of Crack Cocaine
• 1.8 grams of Cocaine
• Addition items used for drug trafficking

The firearm seized was previously reported stolen to Calgary Police.

33 year old Derek James Funk has been detained in custody. A 30 year old female and 33 year old man have been released on a Promise to Appear.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News
Photo – File
