Winnipeg police seize drugs believed to be carfentanil

A drug bust on a hotel in Winnipeg’s West End on Sept 12 led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of 1477 blotter tabs believed to be carfentanil.

Carfentanil is a more toxic variant of the drug fentanyl. It was designed as a tranquilizer for large animals. Carfentanil is an opioid drug that can easily cause overdose death or long-term health problems when used in humans.

Results from lab testing are needed to conclusively identify the seized drugs. If they are carfentanil, they have a street value of $30,000.

Grayson Richard Parris, 37, of Winnipeg has been charged with numerous drug-related offences and is currently in custody.

– MyToba News