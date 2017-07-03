Winnipeg Police Seek Triple Stabbing Witnesses

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help after a triple stabbing.

It happened just after midnight Sunday at a street festival near St. Mary Avenue and Smith Street.

Three people were hospitalized with stab wounds, but no suspect has been identified.

Witnesses are asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

As reported Sunday by MyToba’s Spencer Fernando, there was a rash of Canada Day stabbings in Winnipeg with seven victims in all.

Only one suspect, a 19-year-old man, has been taken into custody.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon and other offences.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Files – Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – File