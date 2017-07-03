banner20

Winnipeg Police Seek Triple Stabbing Witnesses

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 3rd at 6:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help after a triple stabbing.

It happened just after midnight Sunday at a street festival near St. Mary Avenue and Smith Street.

Three people were hospitalized with stab wounds, but no suspect has been identified.

Witnesses are asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

As reported Sunday by MyToba’s Spencer Fernando, there was a rash of Canada Day stabbings in Winnipeg with seven victims in all.

Only one suspect, a 19-year-old man, has been taken into custody.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon and other offences.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Files – Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Filipino Street Festival begins Saturday
Rash of mailbox thefts in Winnipeg
World-class BBQ to be served on Smith Street Aug. 21-22
Man, 54, charged with multiple break-ins and meth possession

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.