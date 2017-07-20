Winnipeg Police Searching For Robbery Suspects

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for your help identifying two robbery suspects.

Around 8:00 pm on June 18, a store on the 500 block of Hamilton Avenue was robbed.

According to police, the two suspects entered the convenience store and demanded money.

Here’s how police describe the suspects:

Suspect #1: Light coloured skin, 5’7″ – 5’7″ in height.

Suspect #2: Light coloured skin, 5’3″ – 5’7″ in height with dark coloured facial hair.

An image of the suspects is below:

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, police ask you to contact them at 204-986-6219.

-MyToba Staff