Winnipeg Police Searching For Robbery Suspects

Posted: 14 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for your help identifying two robbery suspects.

Around 8:00 pm on June 18, a store on the 500 block of Hamilton Avenue was robbed.

According to police, the two suspects entered the convenience store and demanded money.

Here’s how police describe the suspects:

  • Suspect #1: Light coloured skin, 5’7″ – 5’7″ in height.
  • Suspect #2: Light coloured skin, 5’3″  – 5’7″ in height with dark coloured facial hair.

An image of the suspects is below:

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, police ask you to contact them at 204-986-6219.

-MyToba Staff

