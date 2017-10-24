Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Searching For Robbers

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are looking for two robbers who jumped a man.

It happened around 12:30am Tuesday in the first 100-block of Bison Drive.

The victim, a man in his 20’s, was getting into his vehicle when he was confronted by two men.

One pulled a knife on the victim and demanded his wallet, cellphone, and PIN number.

He complied and the suspects made off with the victim’s personal belongings.

Winnipeg police describe the suspects as two black men between 5’5″ and 5’7″ in height.

One was wearing a long light coloured jacket with a hood and the other had a sweater with a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

